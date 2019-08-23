Now, THIS is really and truly CNN. Wow.

Some news: CNN announces Andrew McCabe has been signed as a contributor. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 23, 2019

Some news.

No biggie.

Just ‘some news’.

After our favorite Hall Monitor, Brian Stelter spent the day b*tching and moaning about Fox News hiring Sarah Huckabee Sanders … and they wonder why people hate them.

**BREAKING** CNN kills the remainder of its credibility (what little it had left) by hiring Andrew McCabe, former acting director of the FBI WHO WAS FIRED FOR LEAKING STORIES TO THE MEDIA TO BENEFIT HIMSELF AND LYING UNDER OATH. I can't believe this is real. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 23, 2019

He was literally fired for LYING and leaking to the media.

Which sadly makes him the perfect fit for CNN.

Andrew McCabe, one of the central figures of the “Russia collusion” hoax, who was fired from the FBI for lying about his leaks to the media, has been hired by CNN, one of the media outlets that did the most to perpetuate the damaging hoax. pic.twitter.com/lvfPRCk4tb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 23, 2019

We can’t even make this crap up anymore.

Background on new anti-@RealDonaldTrump hire: disgraced FBI official Andrew McCabe. https://t.co/y2WBq4wOtU — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 23, 2019

Disgraced is a great word for Andrew.

And for CNN.

Andrew McCabe is now a paid CNN Contributor… because “journalism” or something 🙄 — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) August 23, 2019

They are their own worst enemy.

Is @brianstelter firing up his tweet machine about CNN hiring disgraced Andrew McCabe or is he just full of shit? — eric (@eriContrarian) August 23, 2019

Doubtful.

The same people complaining that Sarah Sanders was hired by Fox News hires Andrew McCabe. https://t.co/Eu84u4vLGO — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 23, 2019

It’s like a really bad and sad joke.

McCabe was fired for repeatedly lying to federal investigators under penalty of perjury & referred for prosecution by the IG. Let’s call an 🍎 an 🍎: CNN hired an established liar because he hates Trump. The high horse has been put out to pasture. https://t.co/9z1UcIatom — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 23, 2019

McCabe’s only real qualification is hating Trump.

Yup.

CNN signs Andrew McCabe as a contributor. https://t.co/tGDKMunkdz — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 23, 2019

Awesome the day after you all went after FNC signing @SarahHuckabee Unintended irony. — mikevolpe (@mikevolpe) August 23, 2019

What an absolute freaking joke. The dude was fired by his own FBI members. @cnn is such a complete joke. — DeepStater (@StaterDeep) August 23, 2019

Some news: CNN continues to prove its a national embarrassment — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) August 23, 2019

Did “criminal referral” come up on the interview or was it already listed on the resume? — Marcus Aurelius (@PROPANEzbt) August 23, 2019

Lol.. enemy of the people hires an enemy of the people.. — Dr Strangelove (@DoctorStrangel3) August 23, 2019

Thinking this is actually the end of the news at your network. Could you all have picked anyone with LESS credibility? — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 23, 2019

But, let's have a national crisis cause Spicer is going to dance on ABC. — marnes (@marnes) August 23, 2019

Right?!

Is Comey is next? — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) August 23, 2019

Don’t give them any ideas.

finally found signs of collusion — Razor (@hale_razor) August 23, 2019

Boom.

Naturally, the guy who was referred for *criminal prosecution* by the DOJ inspector general after lying under oath *multiple times* has been hired by CNN. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 23, 2019

Naturally.

