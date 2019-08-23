Wow. James Dyer wrote an entire thread about how LAX immigration questioned him about being fake news.

He didn’t get a name or a badge number or speak to anyone about this crazy behavior BUT he did get on Twitter to tweet about it. Which makes what he wrote seem totally legit.

Totally.

Take a gander:

Because, you know, CBP agents are all about going after journalists.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just do not buy this crap.

This.

Didn’t.

Happen.

Then a large group of juggling biker mimes tried jumping James in the parking lot but luckily the local leprechaun gang intervened and saved him with their magical pot of gold. James ran to his Uber which was being driven by a grizzly bear who was not only able to drive and speak English, but he was an amazing singer who entertained the hero of our story the entire way to his final destination.

Hey, it could happen.

We are super chilled.

ROFL.

Then give us the name and badge number, James.

And didn’t happen.

Uh-huh.

Convenient.

