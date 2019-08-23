Tell you what, when the so-called Nazis see this image of Michael and his powerful balloons they’ll think twice about being Nazis.

Or something.

We’re not sure which is funnier, that this guy thinks he’s actually protestings Nazis in 2019 OR if he thought balloons were really the way to go here.

We can’t believe he thought tweeting this was a good idea.

Right? If only we’d had such powerful balloons to use on Hitler.

Fair point.

OMG, IT’S MORE BALLOONS.

So maybe there’s this new balloon resistance movement and we’ve just missed it because we’re not absolutely insane.

What’s happening?

Oh, well thank goodness because we were super worried.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

