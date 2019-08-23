Tell you what, when the so-called Nazis see this image of Michael and his powerful balloons they’ll think twice about being Nazis.
Or something.
We’re not sure which is funnier, that this guy thinks he’s actually protestings Nazis in 2019 OR if he thought balloons were really the way to go here.
i can’t believe i have to protest nazis in 2019 pic.twitter.com/nLfl9iWPo5
— Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) August 20, 2019
We can’t believe he thought tweeting this was a good idea.
If you’re protesting “Nazis” with balloons, then Nazis really aren’t a problem
— Jason Conley (@skeptic74) August 23, 2019
Just think if he’d had those on a Higgins boat…the Nazis would’ve just bowed their heads and left the beach.
— El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) August 23, 2019
Right? If only we’d had such powerful balloons to use on Hitler.
The clown nose is telling!
— Alan Calkins (@altv8480) August 23, 2019
Fair point.
the soy is strong with this one
— Richard Meyer (@RichardlMeyer) August 23, 2019
He should be protesting the company that made those shorts……
— Brian W (@crashresq29) August 23, 2019
the @ACLU_OR is doing essential advocacy work in the legal arena, and often sets the progressive precedent for the rest of the country to follow. please consider donating here: https://t.co/SfyxC9QZug
— Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) August 20, 2019
OMG, IT’S MORE BALLOONS.
So maybe there’s this new balloon resistance movement and we’ve just missed it because we’re not absolutely insane.
Helium is a non-renewable resource used heavily in scientific fields. There are fonts out there that do the same effect, please be more conscious 🌎💖 pic.twitter.com/u72RGIJiBw
— Kim Possible Burger (@FatWiFi) August 21, 2019
What’s happening?
I have never once used helium in my balloons, thank you though 🙏🏼
— Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) August 21, 2019
Oh, well thank goodness because we were super worried.
— Olivia Rondeau (@rondeaulivia) August 22, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Related:
RUH-ROH! More bad news for Jussie Smollett and the prosecutors who ‘abruptly’ dropped charges against him
PAGING Brian Stelter! CNN dragged and then DRAGGED some more for hiring Andrew ‘Lies and Leaks a Lot’ McCabe
‘Da’HELL did I just watch?!’ Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne makes ‘interesting’ claims on CNN (Fredo’s face says it ALL) *watch*