Tell you what, when the so-called Nazis see this image of Michael and his powerful balloons they’ll think twice about being Nazis.

Or something.

We’re not sure which is funnier, that this guy thinks he’s actually protestings Nazis in 2019 OR if he thought balloons were really the way to go here.

i can’t believe i have to protest nazis in 2019 pic.twitter.com/nLfl9iWPo5 — Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) August 20, 2019

We can’t believe he thought tweeting this was a good idea.

If you’re protesting “Nazis” with balloons, then Nazis really aren’t a problem — Jason Conley (@skeptic74) August 23, 2019

Just think if he’d had those on a Higgins boat…the Nazis would’ve just bowed their heads and left the beach. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) August 23, 2019

Right? If only we’d had such powerful balloons to use on Hitler.

The clown nose is telling! — Alan Calkins (@altv8480) August 23, 2019

Fair point.

the soy is strong with this one — Richard Meyer (@RichardlMeyer) August 23, 2019

He should be protesting the company that made those shorts…… — Brian W (@crashresq29) August 23, 2019

the @ACLU_OR is doing essential advocacy work in the legal arena, and often sets the progressive precedent for the rest of the country to follow. please consider donating here: https://t.co/SfyxC9QZug — Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) August 20, 2019

OMG, IT’S MORE BALLOONS.

So maybe there’s this new balloon resistance movement and we’ve just missed it because we’re not absolutely insane.

Helium is a non-renewable resource used heavily in scientific fields. There are fonts out there that do the same effect, please be more conscious 🌎💖 pic.twitter.com/u72RGIJiBw — Kim Possible Burger (@FatWiFi) August 21, 2019

What’s happening?

I have never once used helium in my balloons, thank you though 🙏🏼 — Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) August 21, 2019

Oh, well thank goodness because we were super worried.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Related:

RUH-ROH! More bad news for Jussie Smollett and the prosecutors who ‘abruptly’ dropped charges against him

PAGING Brian Stelter! CNN dragged and then DRAGGED some more for hiring Andrew ‘Lies and Leaks a Lot’ McCabe

‘Da’HELL did I just watch?!’ Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne makes ‘interesting’ claims on CNN (Fredo’s face says it ALL) *watch*