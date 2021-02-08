What a shame that Pam Keith failed to get elected to the House of Representatives. What Congress definitely needs more of is people with takes like this:

“Donald Trump is the same as Osama bin Laden,” send tweet.

Trending

If Eric Garland thinks it’s an elegant argument, that should be one of your first clues that your argument is anything but elegant.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 9-11Capitol riotsDonald TrumpEric GarlandJanuary 6Osama bin LadenPam Keith