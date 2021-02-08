What a shame that Pam Keith failed to get elected to the House of Representatives. What Congress definitely needs more of is people with takes like this:

Osama Bin Laden did not fly planes into any U.S. buildings. He just asked & inspired people to do it, drew money & resources to the effort, set the timing & launched the execution from afar. In what way was Donald Trump’s role in 1/6 ANY DIFFERENT? — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) February 7, 2021

“Donald Trump is the same as Osama bin Laden,” send tweet.

This would be an elegant closing argument in front of a jury. — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) February 7, 2021

If Eric Garland thinks it’s an elegant argument, that should be one of your first clues that your argument is anything but elegant.

You're quite mad, you know. https://t.co/KNVBYi1dWE — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 8, 2021