We’ve got a live one, folks. And his name is Eric “Game Theory” Garland:

TWO DROP EVERYTHING MUST READ THREADS: First, from Chris Nethery, the true story of Russian and Middle East coordination in the 9/11 attacks. We've been in a new kind of World War for decades. It's time to explore the truth. https://t.co/zNhiAfWHxW — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 11, 2018

Take a break. Have a cup of camomile. Then dive into this, WHICH PUT MUCH OF THE LAST 17 YEARS IN CONTEXT. i.e. Did Osama Bin Laden have copies of the *real* Kompromat on Trump? https://t.co/rlG7M8AbyS — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 11, 2018

Congratulations to Eric Garland on reaching a whole ‘nother level of 9/11 Trutherism. Achievement unlocked.

Lmaooooooooo — Sir Thomas Raffles (@ThomasRaffles) September 11, 2018

stop huffing paint eric — Dank Zombie Nickel (@Tavarin) September 11, 2018

If anyone needs to take a break and have a cup of chamomile, it’s Eric Garland.

I can't even with this kook anymore. pic.twitter.com/ZBZaxKDehS — neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) September 11, 2018

Can anyone?

LMFAO what — sacheeko (@sachikokanenobu) September 11, 2018

wait, what? — Definitely Not Dan (@Def_Not_Dan) September 11, 2018

***

