We’ve got a live one, folks. And his name is Eric “Game Theory” Garland:
TWO DROP EVERYTHING MUST READ THREADS: First, from Chris Nethery, the true story of Russian and Middle East coordination in the 9/11 attacks. We've been in a new kind of World War for decades. It's time to explore the truth. https://t.co/zNhiAfWHxW
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 11, 2018
Take a break. Have a cup of camomile. Then dive into this, WHICH PUT MUCH OF THE LAST 17 YEARS IN CONTEXT.
i.e. Did Osama Bin Laden have copies of the *real* Kompromat on Trump? https://t.co/rlG7M8AbyS
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 11, 2018
Congratulations to Eric Garland on reaching a whole ‘nother level of 9/11 Trutherism. Achievement unlocked.
— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) September 11, 2018
Lmaooooooooo
— Sir Thomas Raffles (@ThomasRaffles) September 11, 2018
stop huffing paint eric
— Dank Zombie Nickel (@Tavarin) September 11, 2018
If anyone needs to take a break and have a cup of chamomile, it’s Eric Garland.
I can't even with this kook anymore. pic.twitter.com/ZBZaxKDehS
— neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) September 11, 2018
Can anyone?
LMFAO what
— sacheeko (@sachikokanenobu) September 11, 2018
wait, what?
— Definitely Not Dan (@Def_Not_Dan) September 11, 2018
