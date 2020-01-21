Former Democratic congressional candidate from Florida Pam Keith had some kind words for Kellyanne Conway on Conway’s birthday yesterday. Just kidding! She mocked Conway’s looks:
Can you believe KellyAnne is 53 today?
I turned 51 in Nov. And I’m not even wearing a drop of makeup. pic.twitter.com/7KsD370c2u
— Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) January 20, 2020
That’s good, because no amount of makeup could cover up the fact that you’re terrible, Pam.
I'm a fan of yours and an ardent critic of hers but you are better than this tweet implies.
— Corbie Coy (@corbiecoy) January 20, 2020
No. No she isn’t.
Believe me… I’m no fan of KellyAnne, but I’m even less a fan of women criticizing each other’s looks. Especially when it’s age shaming.
— Robin Lee (@OneRobin) January 20, 2020
Your insides make you far uglier than anything else. How 'feminist' of you to criticize another woman's looks because you hate her.
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) January 21, 2020
Feminism: supporting other women as long as they vote the way you do https://t.co/nfhA0FhPeY
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 21, 2020