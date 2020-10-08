Hillary Clinton listened to Donald Trump’s comments about her this morning:
Trump is ranting and raving about indicting Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/s1aiLRWF2p
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020
And the Kween responded with her signature snark:
There he goes, projecting again. https://t.co/mi1sRRVW4b
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2020
Zing!
— Lizzy🌿 (@LizChow_) October 8, 2020
Here’s the thing, though: If you’re gonna try dropping the mic, it’s best to not drop it onto your own head. Because if anyone knows projection, it’s Hillary Clinton.
In case you missed it:
- Hillary Clinton accuses Trump of tweeting ‘sexist trash’ because he’s ‘running scared’ (BTW, Juanita Broaddrick and others would like a moment of her time)
- Self-awareness level: ZERO! Hillary Clinton trips all over herself (AND Obama) in rush to slam Trump, who either ‘chose to do nothing’ or ‘couldn’t be bothered to do his job’
- ‘YOU PAID TO START THIS SHAM!’ Hillary Clinton’s finger-wagging about election interference melts projection detectors
- ‘This really takes some chutzpah’: Hillary Clinton’s prediction of what Trump WON’T do if he loses sets a new psychological projection record
- ‘Have a seat’: Hillary Clinton says Trump’s ‘first allegiance is not to the United States’ (and people have thoughts)
And that’s barely scratching the surface.
This is how you know she’s bottomed out – she’s actually resorted to projecting projection. #cantgoanylower #timesup https://t.co/FgWxDSsmyI
— jimmy poiry (@JimmyPoiry) October 8, 2020
What a joke! Queen of projection.
I can completely relate to @POTUS frustration. Hillary sabotaged his presidency with her lies and deflection. President Trump deserves justice as do the American people. https://t.co/e51jPaRAZ6
— Stacey Lynn (@StaceyLD4) October 8, 2020
You concocted the Russia hoax to deflect from your deleted emails. You then repurposed that hoax to blame Russia for your loss and cripple the new administration. Countless lives ruined, hundreds of millions wasted, midterms perverted. Always accusing others of your own misdeeds. https://t.co/3QB8Yis7E2
— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 8, 2020
you’re two sides of the same coin
— #GayWaiterPaul2020 (@PaulSorrentino3) October 8, 2020