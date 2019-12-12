Yesterday IG Michael Horowitz provided additional details about his damning report on the FBI’s Russia investigation, and today the House Judiciary Committee is debating the articles of impeachment. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is obviously hoping nobody remembers all that’s been learned along the way:

Make sure your family and friends see the evidence for themselves: The president asked a foreign power to interfere in the 2020 election for his own political gain. Americans deserve free and fair elections. He must be held accountable. https://t.co/ul8GzrsOKG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 12, 2019

Really, Hillary?

Falsely accuse others of things you've done yourself. A long-standing – and tired – Clinton tactic. You did all you could to ensure that the 2016 presidential election was anything but "fair" You are a political cancer that has infected our politics. Your time is past. https://t.co/cl8P0g8JxL — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 12, 2019

Accusing others of things you’re guilty of doing is definitely a Clinton specialty.

The good thing is EVERYBODY with an internet connection will get the ig report then. — Dr. Gorilla🙏BotSpy (@allang40) December 12, 2019

You paid for the fake dossier. I made sure my family and friends saw that evidence for themselves. #CrookedHillary https://t.co/EYCMkFRgad — James Spillane (@JASpillane) December 12, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣 YOU PAID TO START THIS SHAM 🤣🤣🤣🤣@HillaryClinton I will donate if you run! DO IT. https://t.co/PoY24WTfLa — Rubinacci (@papaspack) December 12, 2019

Coming from the one that paid a foreign entity to start a fake dossier to try to stop Trump… https://t.co/I4JZCY7zZh — Adam MF Rhoades (@AdamRhoades13) December 12, 2019

Please tell us how the Clinton Foundation and the Global Initiative were funded and why the donations dried up when you lost. — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) December 12, 2019

Could Hillary Clinton possibly be less self-aware?