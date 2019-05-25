President Trump’s tweet this week that featured a video of Nancy Pelosi didn’t sit well with 2016 election loser Hillary Clinton, who responded this way:

First off, Juanita Broaddrick had something to say about that:

Well, there it is.

To be sure, Hillary’s tweet also got its usual avalanche of “yas queen”-type responses which are always to be expected, but others couldn’t see her criticism as anything by hypocritically ironic for a multitude of reasons:

We’ll wait for Hillary’s answer. #Crickets

There seems to be a little of that going on these days as well.

We’ve become accustomed to a whole lot of projection from Democrats lately, so perhaps Hillary’s “he’s running scared” tweet is just another example. Time will tell.

