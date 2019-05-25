President Trump’s tweet this week that featured a video of Nancy Pelosi didn’t sit well with 2016 election loser Hillary Clinton, who responded this way:

My take on Trump and his cronies spreading that doctored video of Nancy Pelosi: It's sexist trash. It's also a sign that Trump is running scared. pic.twitter.com/AgcH5RQNyj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2019

First off, Juanita Broaddrick had something to say about that:

My take on you @HillaryClinton and your scumbag husband. No one cares what you think. You are one big glob of lies and deceit. https://t.co/mOe3rWPe4t — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 25, 2019

Well, there it is.

To be sure, Hillary’s tweet also got its usual avalanche of “yas queen”-type responses which are always to be expected, but others couldn’t see her criticism as anything by hypocritically ironic for a multitude of reasons:

What is your take in attacking sexual assault victims and referring to them as bimbos? Please enlighten us. — Michael Modica, PhD (@DrModica) May 25, 2019

We’ll wait for Hillary’s answer. #Crickets

The only people that are running scarred are the people that Screwed Bernie and smeared Trump — David Morley (@AB8TN) May 25, 2019

IG Horowitz and AG Barr will soon have somebody running scared….and it won’t be President Trump! — Satchel Ass (@BucketBut) May 26, 2019

There seems to be a little of that going on these days as well.

Noteworthy to see you use the words “running scared” with the move by Bill Barr to appoint a no nonsense prosecutor to investigate what you did to our country. — Peter Hyatt (@PeterFHyatt) May 26, 2019

President Trump isn't scared of anything. You are the one that should be scared with what Barr is investigating now. — Christine Twiehaus (@c_twiehaus) May 25, 2019

We’ve become accustomed to a whole lot of projection from Democrats lately, so perhaps Hillary’s “he’s running scared” tweet is just another example. Time will tell.