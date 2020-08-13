Sit down if you haven’t already heard this one, but Hillary Clinton — who is coming up on four years of not going quietly into the night after losing the 2016 election — is predicting President Trump won’t go quietly into the night if he loses this November:

This is a special kind of self-unawareness:

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Thursday that if President Donald Trump loses the presidential election this fall, she believes he won’t go “silently into the night.” “I don’t want to scare people, but I want you to be prepared. I have every reason to believe that Trump is not going to go, you know, silently into the night if he loses. He’s going to try to confuse us, he’s going to try to bring all kinds of lawsuits, he’s got his crony Attorney General (William) Barr ready to do whatever is necessary,” Clinton said at The 19th Represents Summit.

HAHAHA! Thanks for another laugh, Ms. Clinton.

The self-unawareness burns.

There have been almost 1,400 days since the last presidential election in the U.S., and Hillary Clinton has not gone quietly on any of them.