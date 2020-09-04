Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg’s name is on everyone’s lips today, thanks to his bombshell story about Donald Trump calling skipping a visit to an American military cemetery in France and calling war dead “losers” in 2018. He talked to “multiple sources,” you guys, so you know it’s legit.

Except it’s maybe not legit at all:

White House official has sent an image of redacted email apparently showing "bad weather call" was indeed cause of Trump not attending Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018. Dan Scavino and Stephen Miller were also both there – and deny Atlantic storyhttps://t.co/jQNgHX0Fd7 pic.twitter.com/Gzre4oYEs9 — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) September 4, 2020

The opening to the much-discussed Atlantic article, and the same events as described in John Bolton's memoir. https://t.co/1PQQXY8eoJ pic.twitter.com/JS32FJx9Ez — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 4, 2020

Still, many in the media really, really want the story to be true. They need it to be true.

A senior Defense Department official I just spoke with confirmed this story by @JeffreyGoldberg in its entirety. Especially the grafs about the late Sen. John McCain and former Marine Gen. John Kelly, President @realDonaldTrump former chief of staff. https://t.co/ol2lhBbgv8 — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) September 3, 2020

The AP confirms the Atlantic’s reporting https://t.co/LMWctwEARV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 4, 2020

Confirms?

The AP reporter's tweets appear to go beyond what the AP itself is willing to report in edited copy… pic.twitter.com/SSVO79qesC — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 4, 2020

"Anonymous source confirms anonymous sources" — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 4, 2020

Oh! An anonymous source has confirmed other anonymous sources? No way! You guys know these two formerly reputable reporters just interviewed, like, three stray cats and Bill Kristol, right? https://t.co/HAhokIotw8 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 4, 2020

To her credit, CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson is urging that more care be taken with this story:

The sources in the Atlantic story should go on the record, if they want people to believe them over Trump. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 4, 2020

Otherwise, the president's supporters will largely disbelieve this story. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 4, 2020

We have an important election coming up. People should have all possible information plainly before voting for their commander-in-chief. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 4, 2020

What a concept!

That's the whole point. If it's unverifiable, everybody will just believe whatever they want. @JeffreyGoldberg knows exactly what he's doing. https://t.co/BTqKzxhwn9 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 4, 2020

Again, folks…this is one of the most unfair reporters out there and *she* wants an on the record source. I'm not wrong here. https://t.co/QM3bh83z8d — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 4, 2020

Hell, even Brian Stelter says “it’s ‘put up or shut up’ time”:

It's put up or shut up time – I fully understand why sources insist on confidentiality, but those who were in a position to know about Trump's conduct, and are able to speak, should do so on the record. pic.twitter.com/nRwHnlXD3H — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 4, 2020

Effing Stelter and I agree, folks. https://t.co/ENthdlVUAA — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 4, 2020

But — shockingly! — there are firefighters out there who don’t need Jeffrey Goldberg to put up. Because he’s, you know, Jeffrey Goldberg, and that should be good enough for everybody:

We know the story is true because it comports w everything we know about Trump, and @JeffreyGoldberg is a responsible journalist w 4 sources. Still, this is not a moment for anonymity. Do what @MilesTaylorUSA and @NeuSummits did. Stand up publicly and tell America what you saw. https://t.co/zhjUksEUzX — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) September 4, 2020

“Jeffrey Goldberg is a responsible journalist w 4 sources.”

Anonymous sourcing is a plague. It's gone from last resort to standard fare. The Trump-era feeding frenzy (a result of constant White House leaks) is Exhibit A. That said, certain people own sufficient credibility to receive benefit of the doubt. @JeffreyGoldberg is one of them. pic.twitter.com/OIT6e4ddtY — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 4, 2020

“That said.”

I realize that's a slippery slope. We're overdue for an industry reckoning over best practices & uniform standards. Even so, stars are always gonna play by their own rules; if @maggieNYT writes an A1 bombshell based on ten blind sources I won't mind because I know it's accurate. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 4, 2020

Yes it’s a slippery slope. Which is why you should tread carefully instead of barreling down headfirst.

Anyway, here's the blockbuster report from Jeff detailing the president's callousness with regard to military sacrifice. Read it. Consider the context. Scrutinize the author. Think critically about who his sources are. It passes every smell test.https://t.co/91Zp8sSdg2 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 4, 2020

Tim’s sense of smell must be terrible, then.

If we’re to trust Jeffrey Goldberg, then he needs to demonstrate that he’s worth trusting. His “multiple sources” need to go on the record.

Otherwise, he’s just fake news.

I’m skeptical of anything reported without actual sources. Not that Trump isn’t vile but our media outlets have played us far too often. — Kevin JB (@goldenarmed1) September 4, 2020

Actually, we don't know the story is true. You THINK the story is true. You HOPE it is. But you don't know shit. https://t.co/DTIsJ3A794 — RBe (@RBPundit) September 4, 2020

Except the 30 month delay. And "sources". Two mighty high mountains…stinks to high heaven. — marthadurham (@marthadurham512) September 4, 2020

This is a statement of faith.

Its not journalism. https://t.co/6upsx7tYli — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 4, 2020

***

Related: