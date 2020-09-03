The Left’s efforts to take down Trump in the last almost four years have included any number of stories based on “unnamed sources” that have proven to be bogus. But that effort obviously hasn’t stalled, perhaps due to the fact that the Democrats’ actions and rhetoric in recent weeks have been nothing short of a total backfire.

The Atlantic even went back to 2018 to cite unnamed “sources” for their latest piece intended to damage Trump:

The Atlantic: President Trump skipped visit to American cemetery in France in 2018 because ‘it’s filled with losers’ https://t.co/2CJq8JBCdJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 4, 2020

New, from @TheAtlantic: Trump skipped a visit to an American military cemetery in France after calling the dead "losers" for getting killed: Full story here: https://t.co/4PUGrR7tCS — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 3, 2020

Also, as we told you late Thursday, “the Associated Press confirmed The Atlantic’s piece based on unnamed sources by finding a different unnamed source who was apparently intimately familiar with all of it.”

In other words, there’s a lot of “unnamed sourcing” going on here, which usually spells out two letters in the minds of many: BS.

Former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders was there and she’s not having any of it:

The Atlantic story on @realDonaldTrump is total BS. I was actually there and one of the people part of the discussion – this never happened. I have sat in the room when our President called family members after their sons were killed in action and it was heart-wrenching… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 4, 2020

These were some of the moments I witnessed the President show his heart and demonstrate how much he respects the selfless and courageous men and women of our military. I am disgusted by this false attack. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 4, 2020

So there’s a named source going up against The Atlantic’s unnamed sources, not that they’ll care to lend it any more credence.

This is now the THIRD eyewitness ON RECORD saying it didn't happen while the Atlantic's sphincterbubbles quote "unnamed sources." They are the enemy of the people. https://t.co/i39KwfAbts — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 4, 2020

I'm with you Sarah. This portrayal of the President is like a kick in the stomach to me. I hate that they hate him so much. — Sue (@bov1) September 4, 2020

I find it difficult to believe Trump said this. Based on the way he's supported the troops and veterans as President, it doesn't make sense. If a tape of Trump's conversation with Kelly exists, it should be released. And if the story is true, his re-election bid will be toast. https://t.co/mOctqfWqWR — Michael Taube (@michaeltaube) September 4, 2020

It’s time for the “media” (AND they’re “sources”) to put up or shut up with the anonymous claims.