Jeffrey Goldberg has what’s becoming a bombshell piece on social media about President Trump and his apparent disdain for the military, and he reaches all the way back to the president’s canceled visit to an American cemetery in France, reportedly because of the weather. Unnamed sources, however, claim that Trump “rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain.”

So the Associated Press confirmed a piece based on unnamed sources by finding another unnamed source who was apparently intimately familiar with all of it.

Here’s President Trump’s body man at the time.

But … sources!

Here’s a named source:

“I was there in Paris and the President never said those things.”

Expect more of these recycled hit pieces now that the polls are tightening.

