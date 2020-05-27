Yesterday, we told you about Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offering up dubious explanations for her husband throwing his weight as the governor’s husband around at a northern Michigan marina where he wanted to get his boat on the water early, despite Whitmer’s public guidance against travel to the area.

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker got huffy late last month when confronted about his wife traveling to his family’s equestrian estate in Florida despite his stay-at-home order, and last week, he got caught sending Illinois construction workers to Wisconsin to work on his new home and horse farm.

And then there’s Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who expected Virginians to walk around in masks while not wearing one himself.

Looks like they’ve got company in Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham:

NM Gov Michelle Lujan Grisham reportedly had a store closed under her lockdown open so she could buy jewelry.https://t.co/lQtV58d2H6 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 27, 2020

Specifically a pick up order left for her at the door, but at a time no staff was allowed into stores under her order and nobody else could lawfully place such an order. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 27, 2020

More from KRQE:

In early April, Gov. Lujan Grisham stressed that New Mexicans needed to stay home and should only go out for essential items such as food. She also announced that all non-essential businesses were closed. “We are in really tough financial times as a state. It mirrors the incredible, personal sacrifices that happen every single day because people have limited their ability to work, telecommuting and many people, in fact, have lost their jobs,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham on April 3rd. However, just days after the April 3rd news conference and a week before Easter, KRQE News 13 has learned that Gov. Lujan Grisham called an employee at Lilly Barrack on Paseo to buy expensive jewelry. The jewelry was bought over the phone, but the employee went to the store, got the jewelry and placed it outside the door of the store where someone who knew the governor picked it up. This is according to the person who runs Lilly Barrack stores. She says she didn’t know about it until after it happened. She also said no one was allowed in the stores at that time due to the public health order. The governor refused an on-camera interview but has a different version of the story. In an email from a governor spokesman, he says that “Lujan Grisham did call an employee, saying they had a longstanding personal relationship. The employee came here [Lilly Barrack], got the jewelry and took it home, left it outside their home and then someone came and picked it up.”

Watch:

It’s good to be the (Democratic) governor.

These people are absolutely shameless. — Polish Bandit (@bandit_polish) May 27, 2020