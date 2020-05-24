Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is poised to mandate masks for all Virginians on Tuesday. . .

Governor Northam plans to announce a statewide mask mandate for all Virginians on Tuesday. — Senator Bill DeSteph (@BillDeSteph) May 22, 2020

. . .and as you can see, the Virginia Dem is very, very serious about the threat of coronavirus and would never, ever be seen in public breaking his own stated social distancing guidelines. . .or not:

A day after teasing that he’s making masks mandatory, Northam is out taking selfies? I didn’t believe the pictures were real, but they are…https://t.co/UFXyU8daaf pic.twitter.com/wXHyLZXBHG — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 24, 2020

What a damn hypocrite:

I thought this guy LOVED wearing masks. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 24, 2020

Maybe his hood was at the cleaners?

Blackface and a KKK Hood on VA Governor Northam's Yearbook Page Shocks Twitter https://t.co/7RNtk0dXWW pic.twitter.com/KOx5hTQKle — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 1, 2019

Oh, and Northam wants people to wear masks INSIDE:

Virginia Gov. Northam expected to announce "inside businesses" mask policy after facing criticism for not wearing mask outside https://t.co/dMvnluSvom — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 24, 2020

More shots from Saturday:

Virginia Gov. Northam shamed for not social distancing on beach as he hints at mask mandate https://t.co/mKBGpnbv6C pic.twitter.com/1Z0jOSpjhD — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 24, 2020

Virginia Gov Northam on the Virginia Beach boardwalk; no mask, no social distancing 🚓 pic.twitter.com/TURhdUD0zl — A (@johnwelIs) May 23, 2020

It’s too dangerous for you to keep your small business open but your governor can spend a nice weekend at the beach getting photo ops with the press pic.twitter.com/jopZNna76e — A (@johnwelIs) May 23, 2020

***

Related: