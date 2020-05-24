Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is poised to mandate masks for all Virginians on Tuesday. . .

. . .and as you can see, the Virginia Dem is very, very serious about the threat of coronavirus and would never, ever be seen in public breaking his own stated social distancing guidelines. . .or not:

What a damn hypocrite:

Trending

Maybe his hood was at the cleaners?

Oh, and Northam wants people to wear masks INSIDE:

More shots from Saturday:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: masksRalph NorthamVirginia