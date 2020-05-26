In case you missed it, Democratic authoritarian Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband Marc Mallory allegedly tried to get his boat docked in a northern Michigan marina before Memorial Day weekend, despite Whitmer’s own guidance about traveling to the area.

More from the Detroit News:

Whitmer first issued a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the virus on March 23.

“This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend,” [marina owner Tad] Dowker posted. “Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.”

“Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, ‘I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?'”

See what he did there?

Well anyway, it turns out there was no reason for anyone get upset about Whitmer’s husband purportedly attempting to get special treatment. Because, Whitmer explains, he wasn’t being serious. It was just “a failed attempt at humor”:

Trending

Oh, OK. That’s good enough for us!

Look, she said it was a joke! Leave her alone!

Heh.

Probably.

Or at least not be held to their own standards.

