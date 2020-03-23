Yesterday, GOP Sen. Rand Paul announced that he’d tested positive for COVID19. Sen. Mitt Romney, who spent time near Sen. Paul, announced that he would be self-quarantining as a precautionary measure:

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi figured that would be as good an opportunity as any to take a vicious swipe at Paul:

Screenshotted for posterity:

Get it? Because Rand Paul was violently assaulted by his neighbor!

Maybe when Nancy Pelosi is finished trying to blame Republicans for the fact that she’s a terrible person, she can have a chat with her daughter, a fellow terrible person, about being a terrible person.

