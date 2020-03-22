Sen. Rand Paul announced he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus:

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

This makes him the first senator to test positive:

FIRST KNOWN SENATOR POSITIVE: The senator and eye surgeon from Kentucky announces he has the virus. https://t.co/30t8gAO6Fv — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 22, 2020

More than a fe blue check are reminding him of his recent vote:

Two weeks ago, Rand Paul voted against a bill allocating $8.3 billion in emergency aid to fund the fight against the coronavirus. https://t.co/AAn1RqRQO7 — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) March 22, 2020

We should be testing every politician, right?

He was only tested "out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events" So no need to test any other politicians, right?https://t.co/MML5Jhw4xO — Steve Lookner (@lookner) March 22, 2020

Update.

Sen. Paul reportedly went to the gym this morning and found out later that he was positive:

During the Senate GOP lunch today, Moran told colleagues that Rand was at the gym this morning, per two sources briefed on the lunch, and that he was swimming in the pool. Rand got his COVID-19 results back this morning. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 22, 2020

He’s also been in close contact with other senators over the past few days:

I took a picture inside the Senate GOP lunch when the door was open Friday and saw Rand Paul seated next to other senators. He is visible in this photo. pic.twitter.com/4qwZo5YdBs — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 22, 2020

And Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters other senators are seeking guidance right now to see if they should self-quarantine or not:

Sen. Mitt Romney says senators are seeking medical advice to determine if any GOP senators need to self-quarantine with the Rand Paul news.

Several senators told CNN Paul was in the gym this morning — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) March 22, 2020

Also, why is the gym even open?

It makes no sense that the senate gym and pool were both open. Why?? — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 22, 2020

