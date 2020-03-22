Sen. Rand Paul announced he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus:

This makes him the first senator to test positive:

Trending

More than a fe blue check are reminding him of his recent vote:

We should be testing every politician, right?

Update.

Sen. Paul reportedly went to the gym this morning and found out later that he was positive:

He’s also been in close contact with other senators over the past few days:

And Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters other senators are seeking guidance right now to see if they should self-quarantine or not:

Also, why is the gym even open?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Rand Paul