One thing we have been able to count on amid this viral crisis is that anyone willing to politicize the pandemic will also be willing to be completely contradictory in their outrage. Note how for a duration the press called for President Trump to get tested, and then after he was cleared the complaint was made it was elitist to do so.

We heard complaints about a lack of a vaccine and then the moment the president suggested trials on current patients he was called a ‘Nazi’. Just days ago he was criticized and fact-checked over delivering a message of hope and then the next day the complaint was he has not been empathetic enough.

Well, let’s get one of the Never Trump leaders to join in the hypocritical hysteria. As we mentioned earlier today, Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the virus, but pundit Bill Kristol has found something to grouse about with this news.

Hey @RandPaul: "Coronavirus testing in Kentucky is still reserved for those who need it the most…Doctors are following federal guidelines that prioritize people who have been hospitalized, those with the worst symptoms and those who are at highest risk."https://t.co/F21xidPWy9 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 22, 2020

The hate-fueled stupidity is on full display. For starters, Rand was not in Kentucky, so that point is lost on us.

He’s not in Kentucky — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 22, 2020

The test was taken in DC bill — Pablo (@ChinaVirus19) March 22, 2020

Umm, he’s still in DC genius — Mark Schulze (@Redleg1_101) March 22, 2020

Honestly, what is Kristol suggesting here? Was it wrong for Paul to get a test and discover he could be contagious? Considering his position, activities, and physical condition it is not unreasonable he would get tested.

You know damn well this would be why… https://t.co/0KurpsMeSF — Don’t Stand So Close to Dawn (@aurora_g96) March 22, 2020

First he is in DC.. secondly he is a high risk because of his lung damage. Your hate is sickening. — meg 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@tatme123) March 22, 2020

He is at risk….his crazy neighbor made sure of that when he attacked Sen. Paul and forever compromised his respiratory system. — PatriotMom (@catgrey58) March 22, 2020

This is still a remarkable hot take to have, getting petulant about someone testing positive by insinuating it was somehow improper of them to have the test administered.

Vote @RandPaul out. Moving forward, it HAS to be country first politicians. — Brian Bean 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇸🇪 (@BrianBe0124) March 22, 2020

Okay, I guess we are at the stage where we should impeach someone for contracting the virus.

There is plenty of imbalanced thinking going around these days.

You are now in the Rick Wilson category of despicable.

Hey, we will never forget your ill wishes for people affected by a pandemic. — Dana French (@DanaBFrench) March 22, 2020

Watching those tap dance on others misfortunes and the economy collapsing tells you a lot about who they really are. — WI Libertarian (@WI_Libertarian) March 22, 2020

It is so predictable at this stage.

Why do I get the impression that if this was a Democrat Senator Bill wouldn't be putting out this angry tweet — BEARDOG (@bhabrock12) March 22, 2020

Because we know it to be true. Bill Kristol would have nothing to gain by doing such.