The nation’s media complex is on a barn-storming tour it seems to strive to do everything they can to make themselves as irrelevant as possible in the public eye. For weeks we have sat back and watched as these journalists have scorched the President over inactivity, and then when he does take action.

Latest example — after days (weeks?) of the media clamoring for the president to take any action he gave a press conference today where he mentioned testing out medication on those afflicted. In predictable fashion we have blue check journo Jacki Schechner (yea, we are not familiar with her either) coming out and complaining now that the President did something. Well…she did more than complain.

“What do we have to lose? Maybe it works and maybe it doesn’t?” – Trump Is Trump advocating experimenting on sick people? That’s what the Nazis did. Except they weren’t all sick. — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) March 20, 2020

It is not too hard to see why she may be considered ”formerly” from CNN. Seriously, any media figure that resorts to the ”Nazi” tag should become ”formerly” in their bio.

Is something mentally wrong with you? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 20, 2020

Take your respirator off toots, it's screwing with your hearing & potentially causing irreparable damage to your brain function. — Socially Distant ʞɹıɯS (@FoundersGirl) March 20, 2020

Now I’m sure she’s no doctor, but this diagnosis seems unimpeachable.

It's called a compassion exception. Yes, there will be lots of people facing death who would like to take their chances on an experimental treatment. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2020

So you suggest then offering a possible remedy for the infected to take voluntarily might differ from performing experiments on the healthy against their will. Sounds like Chinese propaganda, to be honest.

Imagine airing this thought in public and thinking it would go well for you. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) March 20, 2020

We’re still trying to imagine Jacki is thinking. It is tough to conjure.

You are a weapons grade moron. — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) March 20, 2020

Hate to break it to you, Jacki…. wait no I don’t. This is a ridiculously moronic tweet. — ⚾️ Is it Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) March 20, 2020

*Advocating giving people the right to make choices about their own healthcare.

You know what else Nazis did? They ran a propaganda machine, Ms Goebbels. — Tryx™️🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) March 20, 2020

Well now, nice — that is some ninja-level social media Judo right there.

So, in your totalitarian world, "Right To Try" is the same as a concentration camp? Like the camps currently active in China? You need to go outside your little bubble, once in a while. Or even once. — Crow (@CrowTTwitbot) March 20, 2020

It sucks having to deal with two viruses at once. Corona and new age liberalism. — Joe (@FormerModerate) March 20, 2020

One thing we can be sure of — Jacki here has been inoculated from being infected by facts. Her truth vaccine is delivering as promised. Now if we can just get her treated for this severe case of TDS…