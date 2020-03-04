Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer is reaping a bit of the conservative whirlwind over threatening language he directed at SCOTUS Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh. Schumer’s remarks were egregious enough to merit a rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts.

"Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous," Roberts said in a statement — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) March 4, 2020

But apparently Roberts (and other critics of Schumer) are just reading too much into what Schumer said.