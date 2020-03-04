As Twitchy told you earlier, a spokesman for Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer tried to explain away Schumer’s remarks directed at Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch:

Schumer spokesman tells me Schumer's comment is a reference to the "political price" Rs will pay for putting Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the court as well as a warning that they will inspire a "major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision." — Mairead McArdle (@JohnsonHildy) March 4, 2020

Apparently Schumer’s spokesman had more to add:

Schumer spox says of Schumer's comments this morning: "It was a reference to the political price Rs will pay for putting them on the court and a warning that the justices will unleash major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 4, 2020

NEW stmt from Schumer spox: "For Justice Roberts to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen Schumer said, while remaining silent when Pres Trump attacked Justices Sotomayor & Ginsberg last week, shows Justice Roberts does not just call balls and strikes.” pic.twitter.com/9908ZAeNkz — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 4, 2020

First of all, as we’ve already established, the “But Trump!” argument doesn’t apply here:

And for those wondering why Roberts never spoke up for RBG and Sotomayor a couple weeks ago? It's because Trump criticized them, but didn't threaten them the way Schumer threatened Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. https://t.co/OJkFHdE5Fd — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) March 4, 2020

Since Schumer and his defenders are bringing up what Trump said about RBG and Sotomayor to establish some equivalence with the minority leader’s comments, let’s review them: pic.twitter.com/TLZJK7cunk — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 4, 2020

Second of all, holy hell, you guys.

Roberts has called out Trump on multiple occasions—both during the campaign and during Trump’s presidency. Doubling down on this attack is outrageous. And once again just shows that the whole purpose of this campaign against the Court is to intimidate the Justices to protect Roe. https://t.co/gh6K6y2oWk — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 4, 2020

Bingo. Schumer’s so dedicated to protecting abortion, he’ll say and do just about anything — including pick a fight with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Schumer tries to argue that he wasn’t attacking Gorsuch and Kavanaugh by attacking Roberts. https://t.co/a11yjshZ14 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 4, 2020

Let’s leave the merits of this statement aside. What is Schumer’s end game here? How would you define the conditions for victory in this bizarre feud with the SCOTUS Chief Justice? https://t.co/h7cCpvM34x — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 4, 2020

It’s a bold strategy, Cotton.

This is a flagrant misrepresentation of what Schumer actually said, and it doubles down on attacking Justices by name. https://t.co/mMT9xB16NB — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 4, 2020

Just to be clear: Schumer threatened Gorsuch and Kavanaugh by saying "you won't know what hit you" — which for appointed federal judges with lifetime tenure basically means either impeachment or assassination — and is now plainly lying & saying he was talking about Senate GOP. https://t.co/KJhCJgzdbv — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 4, 2020

Narrator: He wasn’t talking about the Senate GOP.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price." Yeah, that definitely sounds directed at Senate Republicans https://t.co/xgGQnXuODD — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) March 4, 2020