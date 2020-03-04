National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis is outside the Supreme Court today covering rallies revolving around the June Medical Services v. Russo case.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stopped by to show his support for the pro-abort crowd … and to say some things about SCOTUS Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch:

Watch:

Is that so, Senator Schumer?

Kinda sounds like one …

So which brave firefighter will confront Senator Schumer about his violent rhetoric?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet featuring video, and the headline has been amended accordingly.

