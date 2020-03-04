At a pro-abortion rally outside the Supreme Court today, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed that Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch “will pay the price” if they don’t bend to pro-aborts’ will.

Schumer warned on the steps of SCOTUS earlier today that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh will "pay a price" for their anti-abortion decisions. The Supreme Court is taking up a case on a Louisiana law requiring abortion doctors to obtain admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. — Mairead McArdle (@JohnsonHildy) March 4, 2020

A lot of people understandably wondered what exactly he meant by that.

Well, NRO’s Mairead McArdle says that this is the explanation she got from a Schumer spokesman:

Schumer spokesman tells me Schumer's comment is a reference to the "political price" Rs will pay for putting Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the court as well as a warning that they will inspire a "major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision." — Mairead McArdle (@JohnsonHildy) March 4, 2020

Oh, well. In that case …

That explanation may be good enough for the same media firefighters who would’ve called for, say, Mitch McConnell’s head on a pike had McConnell said the same about Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor. But why the hell should we be satisfied with it?

Huh? That’s not at all what he said… — greg (@greg57893560) March 4, 2020

Yeah right — Concerned Chicago 🇺🇸 (@concerned_chi) March 4, 2020

***

Update: