At a pro-abortion rally outside the Supreme Court today, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed that Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch “will pay the price” if they don’t bend to pro-aborts’ will.
The Supreme Court is taking up a case on a Louisiana law requiring abortion doctors to obtain admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
A lot of people understandably wondered what exactly he meant by that.
Well, NRO’s Mairead McArdle says that this is the explanation she got from a Schumer spokesman:
Schumer spokesman tells me Schumer's comment is a reference to the "political price" Rs will pay for putting Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the court as well as a warning that they will inspire a "major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision."
Seems legit.https://t.co/wLEoiSlUQL https://t.co/xDRl0LPFnG
That explanation may be good enough for the same media firefighters who would’ve called for, say, Mitch McConnell’s head on a pike had McConnell said the same about Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor. But why the hell should we be satisfied with it?
Update:
