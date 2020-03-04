At a pro-abort rally outside the Supreme Court today, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer issued what many perceived to be a vague threat against Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch:
In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020
One of Schumer’s spokespeople offered up a half-assed explanation. We don’t really buy it, and neither, it seems, does Chief Justice John Roberts:
BREAKING: Roberts denounces Schumer's remarks: 'Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. '
— Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) March 4, 2020
Chief Justice Roberts responds to Senator Schumer’s “threatening” statement about Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/rXgAocjDss
— Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) March 4, 2020
Daaaaamn.
Boom. https://t.co/RLD10etiwV
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 4, 2020
good roberts https://t.co/TUhjK02l9R
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) March 4, 2020
Good for Chief Justice Roberts. It was right for him to rebuke Trump in 2018 when Trump disparaged a federal judge, and it's right for him to rebuke Schumer for his completely unacceptable threat. https://t.co/6F4eacatpb
— David French (@DavidAFrench) March 4, 2020
Whoa. https://t.co/nXWQBEMhwt
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 4, 2020
If you know Roberts at all, this is AMAZING https://t.co/Lw4wA5cvga
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 4, 2020
Can feel the heat from here. Yeeeeesh https://t.co/9mlasZbTsr
— Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) March 4, 2020
Does Schumer feel the heat? He should.
***
Update:
