At a pro-abort rally outside the Supreme Court today, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer issued what many perceived to be a vague threat against Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch:

In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

One of Schumer’s spokespeople offered up a half-assed explanation. We don’t really buy it, and neither, it seems, does Chief Justice John Roberts:

BREAKING: Roberts denounces Schumer's remarks: 'Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. ' — Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) March 4, 2020

Chief Justice Roberts responds to Senator Schumer’s “threatening” statement about Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/rXgAocjDss — Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) March 4, 2020

good roberts https://t.co/TUhjK02l9R — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) March 4, 2020

Good for Chief Justice Roberts. It was right for him to rebuke Trump in 2018 when Trump disparaged a federal judge, and it's right for him to rebuke Schumer for his completely unacceptable threat. https://t.co/6F4eacatpb — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 4, 2020

If you know Roberts at all, this is AMAZING https://t.co/Lw4wA5cvga — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 4, 2020

Can feel the heat from here. Yeeeeesh https://t.co/9mlasZbTsr — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) March 4, 2020

Does Schumer feel the heat? He should.

Update: