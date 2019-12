Elizabeth Warren’s campaign recently released a list of endorsements from “hundreds of Obama alumni”:

Hundreds of veterans of Barack Obama's campaigns and administration have signed on to endorse Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president, as multiple Democratic presidential candidates compete to claim the popular former president's political coalition and legacy https://t.co/bs7qYEdLF0 — CNN (@CNN) December 18, 2019

That list includes at least one notable name:

did the warren campaign just release a list of endorsements from obama alumni including… ed buck? like, that ed buck? https://t.co/2dOVh9IoO2 pic.twitter.com/OgdiM5bKWE — guy fieri 2020 campaign manager (@libbycwatson) December 19, 2019

Guys:

Welp.

Warren released a list of endorsements from Obama aides and on the list is Edward B.P. Buck, which is indeed the same Ed Buck who is responsible for the deaths of several black men via drug overdose. — Cowardly John Brown (@MitchellCares) December 19, 2019

Liz sure can pick ’em!

oh my god — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 19, 2019

Ya hate to see it https://t.co/DJWEKwOvuF — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 19, 2019

Killer endorsement — Chippy (@I_WantChips) December 19, 2019

No kidding!

