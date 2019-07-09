As the New York Post reported in January, it took not one but two dead bodies for Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu to break ties with one of his top donors, Ed Buck. A 55-year-old man was found dead at Buck’s Los Angeles home in January, making him the second in two years; in 2017, a 26-year-old homeless man who worked as a prostitute died of a methamphetamine overdose at the same address.

Now Buck is facing additional charges of human trafficking and revenge porn. The Daily Beast reports:

West Hollywood activist and Democratic donor Ed Buck, who came under fire after two black men died from crystal methamphetamine overdoses in his home within 18 months, now faces additional allegations of human trafficking and revenge porn, according to new documents filed in a wrongful death suit against Buck.

The latest amendment added two charges to the 12-count civil complaint: human trafficking and distribution of private sexually explicit materials. The added causes of action claim Buck “knowingly utilized interstate commerce for the purpose of recruiting, enticing and transporting” [Gemmel] Moore from Texas to Los Angeles, for the purposes of “commercial sex acts.” They claim Buck paid for Moore’s transportation and promised to pay Moore for his time. The complaint also alleges Buck violated Moore’s right to privacy by distributing a sexually explicit video recording of him to one of several unnamed defendants in April of 2019.

Maybe everyone scouring the Internet for photos of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump hanging out can enjoy these in the meantime:

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDemocratic donorEd Buckhuman traffickingrevenge pornTed Lieu