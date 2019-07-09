As the New York Post reported in January, it took not one but two dead bodies for Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu to break ties with one of his top donors, Ed Buck. A 55-year-old man was found dead at Buck’s Los Angeles home in January, making him the second in two years; in 2017, a 26-year-old homeless man who worked as a prostitute died of a methamphetamine overdose at the same address.

Lawmaker cuts ties with top donor over dead bodies found in his home https://t.co/hr9mVfgt97 pic.twitter.com/2nbWBxseFV — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2019

Now Buck is facing additional charges of human trafficking and revenge porn. The Daily Beast reports:

West Hollywood activist and Democratic donor Ed Buck, who came under fire after two black men died from crystal methamphetamine overdoses in his home within 18 months, now faces additional allegations of human trafficking and revenge porn, according to new documents filed in a wrongful death suit against Buck. … The latest amendment added two charges to the 12-count civil complaint: human trafficking and distribution of private sexually explicit materials. The added causes of action claim Buck “knowingly utilized interstate commerce for the purpose of recruiting, enticing and transporting” [Gemmel] Moore from Texas to Los Angeles, for the purposes of “commercial sex acts.” They claim Buck paid for Moore’s transportation and promised to pay Moore for his time. The complaint also alleges Buck violated Moore’s right to privacy by distributing a sexually explicit video recording of him to one of several unnamed defendants in April of 2019.

Maybe everyone scouring the Internet for photos of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump hanging out can enjoy these in the meantime:

Ed Buck is a billionaire who has donated large sums to Democrat candidates, Adam Schiff, Ted Lieu and Pelosi and others. Google: Adam Schiff Standard Hotel — HV61 (@HVeritch) July 9, 2019

Has the news been broken to Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu? — GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) July 9, 2019

Oh that’s Adam Schiff’s best bud — Louisa (@Louisa_18888) July 9, 2019

So what's up with Dem donners and sex crimes…. — Rich Jones (@rjones138) July 9, 2019

Now tell the world how he is a huge Democrat donor and buddies with Adam Schiff…. And he's a guy who likes to watch as his gay lovers overdose. — Sky_P3N15 (@BillyBarger10) July 9, 2019

Wait wait Democratic donor Jeff Epstein is not done making news yet — Trump Democrat (@trump_democrat) July 9, 2019

Hollywood is nasty. — Black Baker (@BakerBLeavitt) July 9, 2019

Kudos to @Jasmyne for her relentless pursuit of justice for the families of the victims. She warned the media that the first murder wasn’t going to be the last & she was right all along. Buck is a dirty mf who should rot in hell forever for murder! — Violet (@Mdidthat) July 9, 2019

Lock this idiot up — Michael Allen (@allen2446) July 9, 2019

Hopefully, this card is going to get used a lot. pic.twitter.com/JhonulnDXS — James A (@JamesAlario) July 9, 2019

