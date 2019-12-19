As Twitchy told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign’s recently released list of endorsements included none other than Democratic megadonor Ed Buck, who just so happens to have a body count (allegedly). Buck’s been charged with drugging and killing several gay black men. Not really the kind of guy you’d want to boast about having in your corner.

Well anyway, the Washington Examiner reached out to Warren’s campaign for an explanation. Here’s what they got:

A spokesman for Warren initially told the Washington Examiner that Buck’s name appeared on the list because of a “google [sic] doc by some Obama alums and they caught some non-staff that populated the list but obviously the missed one.” The spokesman said Buck’s name was being removed.

Oh, well, guess that settles it. Or not:

Warren tried blaming an outside Obama group for Ed Buck, but @SaysSimonson has receipts https://t.co/Zt4Mtqgwlm — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 19, 2019

He sure does:

.@eWarren's campaign says alleged serial predator Ed Buck landed on a list of people endorsing her for president because it was compiled by an outside Obama linked group. But an email obtained by the @DCexaminer shows otherwise. https://t.co/di4sGn6XNL — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 19, 2019

More from Joseph Simonson:

But a Dec. 12 email obtained by the Washington Examiner shows Warren’s South Carolina deputy state director, Christina Cue, asking various Obama alumni to sign up for the list. The email reads: “I wanted to reach out to you to join the Obama Alumni for Warren group. Please click here if you’re ready to pledge your support to Dream Big and Fight Hard with Sen. Warren.”

Whoops!