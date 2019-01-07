Who’s up for some Monday fresh hell? Let’s see what’s happening in West Hollywood today:

You won’t see this one covered by the MSM: “The body of another young black man has been found at the West Hollywood apartment of Ed Buck — a prominent Democratic donor who allegedly has a fetish for drugging sex workers.” https://t.co/8e4CrLV1Sc — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 7, 2019

Yes, you read that correctly: “Another young black man.”

Wow — Jeni Peni (@peni_jeni) January 7, 2019

More from the Advocate:

Buck, a white man in his 60s, was investigated previously by authorities after the death of Gemmel Moore, who died of a methamphetamine overdose in Buck’s home in July 2017. Since Moore’s death was classified as an accidental overdose, numerous young black gay men have alleged that Buck has a fetish for shooting drugs into black men he picks up off the street or on hookup sites. Moore had written about Buck injecting him with dangerous drugs before his death. … Buck claims he’s not responsible for Gemmel’s death and did not furnish him with drugs. The L.A. County District Attorney declined to file charges against Buck, claiming there was “insufficient evidence.” The name of the person who died in Buck’s home in the early hours of Monday has not been released. Wehoville described him as a young African-American man and featured a picture of a body being removed on a gurney.

And how about this?

THIS IS INSANE "Community activists have accused LA officials of declining to prosecute Buck in 2017 thanks to his contributions to powerful politicians like Hillary Clinton, CA gov Brown, L.A. mayor Garcetti, and numerous local W Hwood councilmembers."https://t.co/8e4CrLV1Sc — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 7, 2019

Democrats like to make everything about evil Republicans but it seems pretty clear at this point that they’ve got some major housecleaning to do.

Why isn’t @shaunking all over this?! — Lois Cayce (@LBC1983) January 7, 2019