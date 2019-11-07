Was there some memo that went out to media after three Mormon women and six of their children were slaughtered by members of a Mexican drug cartel? See, there was a time when that would’ve been a ridiculous question, but given what we’ve seen from outlets like the New York Times and L.A. Times, it doesn’t seem so ridiculous anymore.

And now look at the Associated Press:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is forced to confront its history of polygamy after nine women and children from a Mormon offshoot where some practice plural marriage died in a cartel ambush in Mexico. https://t.co/u7nBrBDmcV — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) November 7, 2019

They’re doing this. They’re really doing this.

NY Times: Them Mormons had it coming! Everybody: Yikes, that's a bad take. LA Times: Eff them Mormons! LEROY JENKINS! The Public: Wow, the media can't get worse on this story. AP West Region: HOLD ALL OF MY BEERS! <releases those weird crab puppets from the Dark Crystal> — John Hyde (@JohnFlippinHyde) November 7, 2019

Another one of these takes? Really? https://t.co/4RkODXhEDV — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 7, 2019

Media outlets apparently in competition to see who can publish the worst story on this https://t.co/OLBrSg0ZsK — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 7, 2019

ayfkm with this https://t.co/GEYKoaAYyQ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 7, 2019

wtf is wrong with you people? https://t.co/duVAMvU4sk — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) November 7, 2019

It might be easier to ask what isn’t wrong with them.

This is the worst take on anything anywhere ever https://t.co/tQZYYTUll4 — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) November 7, 2019

What in the actual f*ck? This headline is atrocious. https://t.co/2FEFh5w2H6 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 7, 2019

"The victims’ connection to Mormonism featured prominently in headlines this week… there’s no indication they were targeted for their religion." The AP concedes the *media* focused on polygamy even though it had nothing to do with the murders and is writing about it again?! https://t.co/yz9Es7pp4Y — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 7, 2019

Babies were murdered and a family was massacred but tell me more https://t.co/qCGFtrNOm8 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 7, 2019

A group of Mormons were massacred by a drug cartel. Explain yourselves, Mormons. https://t.co/4hkgwQy3cg — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 7, 2019

MSM balance: “On the one hand cartels shouldn’t kill people. On the other hand, these were weird religious people.” https://t.co/zUy7sG9SqY — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 7, 2019

Just when you think they can’t sink any lower. An innocent family is slaughtered by a drug cartel & the media decide it’s an opportune time to examine their religious beliefs. https://t.co/W5ZhRc0Li9 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 7, 2019

"Look, I know they murdered a bunch of children blah blah blah, but did you know those children were the children of Mormons?

That really kind of puts things into perspective, doesn't it?" https://t.co/dYBkwAWAU9 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) November 7, 2019

Even while we see profiles about the benefits of polyamory and open marriages, we get these profiles that are like "ewwwww, Mormons were polygamous 130 years ago, isn't that yucky? Well, at least their children are being murdered, so that's nice" — PoliMath (@politicalmath) November 7, 2019

Victim-blaming is totally cool if the victims of murder are religiously conservative. https://t.co/ZHAwnjbu4N — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 7, 2019

You have GOT to be kidding me. They could be swingers who have wild monkey sex with one another 3x daily and it wouldn’t excuse what happened to them. Do better. — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) November 7, 2019

Next week, the @AP will tackle if Catholics are cannibals. https://t.co/mpWJaEIJ8h — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) November 7, 2019

GP AYFKM? I’m Roman Catholic and I’m not willing to stand idly by and let you get away with this libel. Mormons swore off polygamy generations ago. You’re f*cking bigots. https://t.co/lv55hkyaS1 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 7, 2019

And we’re supposed to feel sorry for the media?

The AP appearing to fully embrace the immolation of its own credibility. https://t.co/THAnFoXXET — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 7, 2019

The media is off its rocker — Lilah Thomas (@Thomas93Lilah) November 7, 2019

It's really easy for these dirtbags to go after murder victims. A lot harder to go after powerful people in their industry who cover for pedophiles. pic.twitter.com/wWGaO9xhc0 — BT (@back_ttys) November 7, 2019

From covering for rapists and sex traffickers to blaming the victims of a cartel slater The media sure isn’t doing itself any favors https://t.co/1Eyo4O66uU — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 7, 2019