In light of ABC News getting busted for suffocating Amy Robach’s major Jeffrey Epstein story, CNN’s Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter have remained as focused as ever — on Fox News.

Yesterday, Darcy and Stelter breathlessly hyped a “scoop” on Fox News brass telling employees not to identify the whistleblower by name. Because that, but not the #EpsteinCoverup, was the big media news of the day. It seems that carried over into Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter:

Because if not for Fox News, what the hell would CNN’s Blundertwins have to report on? No, really. What would they write about? Check out what Darcy’s all over today:

Sean Hannity’s criticism of the media is obviously way more important and newsworthy than all the crap the media is getting rightly criticized over. That’s Oliver’s story, and he’s stickin’ to it! So is Brian:

Oh, the humanity!

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABC NewsBrian StelterCNNDonald TrumpHate MovementmediaOliver Darcyvictim