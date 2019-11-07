In light of ABC News getting busted for suffocating Amy Robach’s major Jeffrey Epstein story, CNN’s Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter have remained as focused as ever — on Fox News.

Yesterday, Darcy and Stelter breathlessly hyped a “scoop” on Fox News brass telling employees not to identify the whistleblower by name. Because that, but not the #EpsteinCoverup, was the big media news of the day. It seems that carried over into Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter:

.@brianstelter Why did you not cover ABC News / Epstein tonight in your newsletter? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2019

Zero mentions of Epstein story/Amy Robach/ABC News in last night's @reliablesources newsletter, but I did count 22 mentions of the word "Fox" — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 7, 2019

Because if not for Fox News, what the hell would CNN’s Blundertwins have to report on? No, really. What would they write about? Check out what Darcy’s all over today:

I was listening to @SeanHannity's radio show from Wednesday & came across this quote of him describing journalists. Obviously nothing new, but I think it's often forgotten the extent to which pro-Trump media personalities like him are characterizing the press for their listeners. pic.twitter.com/1RpH3oS7XG — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 7, 2019

Sean Hannity’s criticism of the media is obviously way more important and newsworthy than all the crap the media is getting rightly criticized over. That’s Oliver’s story, and he’s stickin’ to it! So is Brian:

They are supporting the president's hate movement against the media. https://t.co/5VUTwOgi1E — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 7, 2019

Oh, the humanity!

D’aw.. the press is the real victim. Zero self awareness. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/nV0lrH1aTP — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) November 7, 2019

You people are hardly victims here. — Neva the #1 American elbow doctor of New Jersey (@pipandbaby) November 7, 2019

Twitter algorithms got it right again…@Malak_Kobbe – where are the firefighters@brianstelter – they hate us because Trump. No other reason. pic.twitter.com/4BSdonS3fG — Ranger Deep Fried and Thankful (@mecantyping) November 7, 2019

Yes he really should stop. You're doing a fine job of discrediting the media on your own. — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) November 7, 2019

Only you can make Hannity seem sane and on-the-money. — Very thankful Nick (please pass the turkey) (@TheNumba1Guy) November 7, 2019

Stelter is trying to make the long long downward spiral of media credibility Trump's fault. Bullshit. — RBe (@RBPundit) November 7, 2019

Sorry, but the mainstream media covering for a pedophile and his buddies is not Trump’s fault. You’ve been exposed. https://t.co/lE9H5gSOUH — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) November 7, 2019

CNN leads the hate movement against the GOP and Trump https://t.co/xHGg329hhu — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 7, 2019

Discussing facts and behavior is not a hate movement. You are starting to sound like Trump himself; "We are always the victim!" https://t.co/fUmTL6bbiX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 7, 2019

Stetler seems to spend most of his time trying to spin every bit of news he can into a 'persecuted press' narrative. Given the unpopularity of the media these days, getting people to feel sorry for them must be quite a task. — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) November 7, 2019

Yeah, no one was contemptuous of the media before 2016 — Latentem (@Latentem) November 7, 2019

I totally forgot how much I (and everyone else) loved the media pre-2016 — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) November 7, 2019