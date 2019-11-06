Oh, thank God. We were starting to think that CNN hall monitors Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy had basically given up on covering media scandals. We’re pleased to inform you that we were wrong. Just look:

New w/@brianstelter: Fox News brass has issued guidance over the last several days and instructed hosts not to identify the person they believe is the whistleblower https://t.co/TXBl6ktgst — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 6, 2019

A Fox exec recently emailed staffers stressing the network had not "independently confirmed [the] name or identification of the anonymous whistleblower" and said to "NOT fulfill any video or graphic requests" on the topic. https://t.co/TXBl6ktgst pic.twitter.com/Fa8Cn7HEx7 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 6, 2019

Scoop: Fox hosts like Sean Hannity have been told not to name the person they believe to be whistleblower on the air. Full story w/ @oliverdarcy https://t.co/52e4EmTFVl — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 6, 2019

Nice to see CNN pouncing on that white-hot scoop, which is definitely the most important media news today.

You guys at least a little curious about ABC spiking the Epstein story even with mounds of evidence? — Al Czervik (@alczervik2020) November 6, 2019

Any quotes from @ABC about Amy Robach? — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) November 6, 2019

Anything on ABC and Epstein? — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) November 6, 2019

Any comments about ABC killing the Epstein story??? — zack Cohn (@cohn_zack) November 6, 2019

Are you gonna talk about ABC covering up Epstein's pedophile ring or nah? — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) November 6, 2019

That’s nice. Why did @ABC News allow Jeff Epstein to continue to abuse and traffic girls for almost three more years? — YouAllNeedARetrieverCalvin (@MWBRI) November 6, 2019

Was he told for three years not to run a story about a rampant sex abuser/trafficker? Because I was kinda hoping you'd address that at some point. — GinaNanananananana (@BGBandita) November 6, 2019

And apparently @CNN Brass has had meeting with their staff (including their media reporter) to tell them not to cover @ABC news spiking a story about a child rapist because it might upset the Dem nominee for President.https://t.co/xZ43gXNQSl — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) November 6, 2019

When is CNN's media reporters going to cover the #EpsteinCoverup at ABC News? Are you going to stand up for the woman who was abused and demand answers? Or are you going to tuck-tail like the weasels everyone thinks you are? — Sara Thatcher (@SaraThatcherCA) November 6, 2019

Stay tuned to find out!