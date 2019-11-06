Oh, thank God. We were starting to think that CNN hall monitors Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy had basically given up on covering media scandals. We’re pleased to inform you that we were wrong. Just look:

Nice to see CNN pouncing on that white-hot scoop, which is definitely the most important media news today.

Trending

Stay tuned to find out!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #EpsteinCoverupAmy RobachBrian StelterCNNfox newsJeffrey EpsteinOliver DarcySean Hannitywhistleblower