Three Mormon women and six of their children were brutally murdered in Mexico, apparently by drug cartel gunmen. And the New York Times is on it. Well, on the victims’ religion, that is.

The brutal killing of 9 members of an American family in northern Mexico on Monday highlights the long history of religious fundamentalist settlers in the region. Our religion reporter, Elizabeth Dias, details their history back to the early 20th century. https://t.co/rfvtzdTN9i — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2019

And this was worth publishing … why, exactly?

Holy Jesus who approved this for publication!?! — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 5, 2019

I saw a tweet last week where someone, ill-advisedly, offered their assessment that we had finally reached peak New York Times. And yet… https://t.co/HeLjJ8sFnQ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 5, 2019

"highlights"? — Gruber Baizuo (@GBaizuo) November 5, 2019

That's the important part of the story?! — Regs (@r3gulations) November 5, 2019

Ahhh I see the NYT wanted an Austere moment as well. — Very thankful Nick (please pass the turkey) (@TheNumba1Guy) November 5, 2019

They spelled “had it coming” wrong. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) November 5, 2019

Yes those babies totally had it coming for being colonizers. — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) November 5, 2019

Nothing quite like dunking on massacred Mormon women and children before the blood has dried https://t.co/HLWO6quYmt — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 5, 2019

Leave it to the New York Times to imply that the victim's religion had something to do with their murders. We are, after all, talking about women and children here. When someone I'm arguing with brings up the "Time's" as a source, I know I've won. — Homer H. Homer (@HomerHHomerVR) November 5, 2019

You guys just really can’t help yourselves, can you? — Ryan Gilbert (@NavyGilbert) November 5, 2019