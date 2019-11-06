Yesterday, the New York Times decided that a great angle on the horrific slaughter of three Mormon women and six of their children by drug cartel gunmen in Mexico would be that their murders “highlight” the region’s history of Mormon fundamentalism:

The brutal killing of 9 members of an American family in northern Mexico on Monday highlights the long history of religious fundamentalist settlers in the region. Our religion reporter, Elizabeth Dias, details their history back to the early 20th century. https://t.co/rfvtzdTN9i — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2019

Not to be outdone, the L.A. Times offered up this take today:

U.S. victims in Mexico massacre were tied to family with a long history of violence https://t.co/tNUdw20wKx — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 6, 2019

So we’re really doing this, then.

Okay, it looks like the memo went out at some point to blame this massacre on the massacred. https://t.co/JlrJ2hkbiR https://t.co/rv1gq8IWDR — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 6, 2019

Well the NY Times and the LA Times found who is really to blame for a drug cartel brutally murdering and torching 9 people to death, including kids – the victims. pic.twitter.com/cvDgKKPqA7 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2019

The fourth estate holding victims of drug cartel slaughter accountable. — BT (@back_ttys) November 6, 2019

Someone at the LA Times saw what happened and decided "Let's see if we can find some dirt on the murder victims". — BT (@back_ttys) November 6, 2019

Well that's quite the take on the execution of 9 women and children by a drug cartel. — Dale Betterton (@DaleBetterton) November 6, 2019

They deserved it angle? Really? — (((KevinAGC))) 🇺🇸🇨🇺🇨🇱🇪🇸🇮🇱 (@_KevinAGC) November 6, 2019

This story is just terrible. A family is burying small children and now the media is dredging up completely unrelated events, committed by distant relatives, that happened more than a generation ago. Nice. https://t.co/ULPuM21Nbf — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 6, 2019

nothing to see here, just brave media firefighters whitewashing the massacre of innocent americans. pic.twitter.com/GYc4s4fK3L — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 6, 2019

No, I totally want to pay for a newspaper. https://t.co/WqJ6xcdQ6C — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 6, 2019

Journalism is dead https://t.co/CyHhQJ7lPN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 6, 2019

"The 8 month old baby that was shot by a cartel member deserved it" – Journos — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 6, 2019

"Actually a family getting pulled from their cars, raped, shot and set on fire is good" – LA Times — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 6, 2019

I really need to find who the cartels hired to do media for them, b/c those cats are good. Murdering women and children in broad daylight then burning the bodies is really hard to frame well, but to get the biggest prints and networks to run cover for you too? That's next level. — Chris Minakowski (@clmino) November 6, 2019