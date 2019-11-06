Yesterday, the New York Times decided that a great angle on the horrific slaughter of three Mormon women and six of their children by drug cartel gunmen in Mexico would be that their murders “highlight” the region’s history of Mormon fundamentalism:

Not to be outdone, the L.A. Times offered up this take today:

So we’re really doing this, then.

