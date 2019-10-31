Nancy Pelosi’s taking a lot of heat over Democratic Rep. Katie Hill’s resignation. Hill’s defenders (including those in the media) seem to think that Hill’s sexual relationships with subordinates aren’t really a violation of ethics rules because, well, Hill’s a female Democrat.

But Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram says that, according to Fox News White House producer Sally Persons, Pelosi didn’t want Hill to leave:

Colleague Sally Persons rpts Dem CA Rep Hill plans to endorse in the special election to succeed her. Says she was not forced to resign from leadership. Says Pelosi asked her to stay on longer. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 31, 2019

Well, that would certainly be an interesting twist …

OK, this is getting ridiculous. Pelosi statement: "She has acknowledged errors in judgment that made her continued service as a Member untenable. We must ensure a climate of integrity and dignity in the Congress, and in all workplaces." What is going on? https://t.co/X4gVDPVO0L — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 31, 2019

That’s a really, really good question.

Somebody is lying. What’s new? — Julie H Wright✝️ (@juliew38138) October 31, 2019

Why would someone lie?

Then not sure why she'd resign, unless she was worried about something worse coming out if she remained in office. https://t.co/JXPffuibmK — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 31, 2019

Welp.