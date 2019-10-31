Nancy Pelosi’s taking a lot of heat over Democratic Rep. Katie Hill’s resignation. Hill’s defenders (including those in the media) seem to think that Hill’s sexual relationships with subordinates aren’t really a violation of ethics rules because, well, Hill’s a female Democrat.

But Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram says that, according to Fox News White House producer Sally Persons, Pelosi didn’t want Hill to leave:

Well, that would certainly be an interesting twist …

Trending

That’s a really, really good question.

Why would someone lie?

Welp.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chad PergramKatie HillNancy PelosiresignationSally Persons