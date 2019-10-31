Katie Hill got royally busted for abusing her position and carrying on affairs with subordinates, and she’s paying the price by having to resign from Congress. In a normal world, we’d call that justice. But to the media, it’s a bona fide “tragedy.”
The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz put together a supercut featuring some of the most prominent media warriors for truth and justice effectively having a funeral for Hill’s congressional career, and it’s really something to behold:
Media Mourn Katie Hill
SUPERcut by @DavidRutz https://t.co/tbpa9hcr6y pic.twitter.com/5WPZK5DeAk
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 31, 2019
It’s funny that one of the talking heads brought up a double standard, as if Hill is the victim of one. There’s a double standard, all right. But it’s the media’s. Because if Katie Hill were not a female Democrat, they wouldn’t be tripping all over themselves to paint her as the victim.
Media would have been singing a different tune if Sarah Palin had been the woman having the unauthorized affair with subordinates.
— Tabitha Lily (@Tabitha__Lily) October 31, 2019
They’ve sung different tunes plenty of times. But Katie Hill is special. So much for #MeToo.
This reaction has really been unbelievable. They are right there is a clear double standard, but it has been in Hill’s favor. I can’t imagine a male Congressman credibly accused of multiple relationships with subordinates would have this many defenders. https://t.co/B2zqnKq9Z2
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 31, 2019
***
