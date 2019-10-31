Katie Hill got royally busted for abusing her position and carrying on affairs with subordinates, and she’s paying the price by having to resign from Congress. In a normal world, we’d call that justice. But to the media, it’s a bona fide “tragedy.”

The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz put together a supercut featuring some of the most prominent media warriors for truth and justice effectively having a funeral for Hill’s congressional career, and it’s really something to behold:

It’s funny that one of the talking heads brought up a double standard, as if Hill is the victim of one. There’s a double standard, all right. But it’s the media’s. Because if Katie Hill were not a female Democrat, they wouldn’t be tripping all over themselves to paint her as the victim.

Media would have been singing a different tune if Sarah Palin had been the woman having the unauthorized affair with subordinates. — Tabitha Lily (@Tabitha__Lily) October 31, 2019

They’ve sung different tunes plenty of times. But Katie Hill is special. So much for #MeToo.

This reaction has really been unbelievable. They are right there is a clear double standard, but it has been in Hill’s favor. I can’t imagine a male Congressman credibly accused of multiple relationships with subordinates would have this many defenders. https://t.co/B2zqnKq9Z2 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 31, 2019

***

Related:

Alyssa Milano tells Chris Cuomo Katie Hill wouldn’t have needed to resign if she were a man

Playboy correspondent now says the NRCC maybe didn’t have its hands on the Katie Hill photos