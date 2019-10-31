Disgraced Democratic congresswoman — and media darling — Katie Hill delivered her final floor speech today:

Rep. Katie Hill, in farewell speech, says when photos first came out, she could barely get out of bed. "I’ve went to the darkest places that a mind can go," she added. "But I made it through because the people who loved me most dragged me back into the light." — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) October 31, 2019

"I am leaving now because of a double standard," she continues. "I'm leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures." Adds today is the first time she's left her apartment. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) October 31, 2019

"I'm leaving but we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence who remains in board rooms, on the Supreme Court, in this very body and in the Oval Office." — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) October 31, 2019

Here’s some video, if you can stomach it:

Katie Hill unloads: "I am leaving now because of a double standard. I am leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip." pic.twitter.com/oi5iN57FYr — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 31, 2019

Hill notes she's resigning but Trump "who brags about his sexual predation…sits in the highest office in the land." "Today as my final act I voted to move forward with the impeachment of Donald Trump on behalf of the women of America." pic.twitter.com/qUKN0ep6AG — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 31, 2019

So stunning and brave!

Or just utterly shameless.

If she didn't do it, why is she leaving? https://t.co/LG9cU9CjGZ — 👻Grim Creature🎃 (@jtLOL) October 31, 2019

She's resigning from Congress because of something she didn't do. They're actually trying to sell this. https://t.co/eHESd37c8w — 👻Grim Creature🎃 (@jtLOL) October 31, 2019

That’s not why she’s leaving and the media acting like she’s some kind of victim is a malpractice of journalism… Like most of the time… https://t.co/wK5qFfQ0w5 — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) October 31, 2019

I used to blame everyone else for things I did wrong and vow revenge on my enemies, but then I grew the hell up. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 31, 2019

I'm sorry, but I was alive in the 90s and saw this act with Bill Clinton and everything he denied turned out to be true and 20 years later even most Democrats grudgingly admit it. Pull someone else's leg. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 31, 2019