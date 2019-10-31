In Katie Hill’s resignation speech, the congresswoman facing an ethics investigation said she was giving up her House seat because of a “double standard” and “misogynistic culture.” That, of course, led to questions like “if she did nothing wrong why is she resigning?” Michael Moore obviously believes Hill (and is willing to totally forget about other details of the story), because he had some criticism for House Speaker Pelosi after the resignation speech:

Dear Speaker Pelosi: Do not accept the resignation from Rep. Katie Hill. She is a crime victim. She has been viciously abused by her soon-to-be ex-husband. If you allow a man who uses revenge porn to succeed here, you and the rest of Congress are his collaborators. This is 2019. pic.twitter.com/yVCeIUiDfn — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 31, 2019

We’re guessing if Hill were from the other side of the aisle Moore’s take might be a little different:

Also, Brett Kavanaugh is a sexual predator even though nobody seems to know where or when it happened. https://t.co/Nn7jg2IMQ0 — 👻Grim Creature🎃 (@jtLOL) October 31, 2019

The “rules” change depending on political philosophy.

House code of official conduct prohibits sexual relationships between members of the house and staffers. She has to resign.https://t.co/VPQH7ap8qm — Druw (@chidiscourse23) October 31, 2019

Dude, she resigned because she committed ethical violations. She doesn’t want that investigation — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 31, 2019

This is now Nancy Pelosi's fault for not doing something that's completely outside her power. https://t.co/s7PjSamtSF — Boo-risma Executive Board Member (@agraybee) October 31, 2019

And, not respecting her decision is what, exactly? — Glen “Booooo!” Cantrell (@SnarkyLibruhl) October 31, 2019

