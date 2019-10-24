Democratic Rep. Katie Hill is like a mullet: Business upfront, party in the back. It seems like there’s been quite a bit of party, actually.

The Katie Hill story is not getting less bonkers https://t.co/VVKxgZdGUo — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 24, 2019

It really isn’t:

Lots to unpack there. Where to even start?

Well, to be fair, as far as the “Nazi-era tattoo” thing is concerned:

*in her defense, unlike a swastika an Iron Cross isn't technically Nazi symbology. It's widely used in surfer / skateboarder / biker / hot rod culture (there's a lengthy historical explanation for this that I've previously written about) — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 24, 2019

So linking her to neo-Nazism is a hell of a stretch. But the text and photo evidence for the other stuff, well, that won’t be quite as easy to explain away.

This may be a little tricky PR management-wisehttps://t.co/l6KFv1B4JD — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 24, 2019

We honestly don’t know what to excerpt here. The whole thing is just super-weird.

I guess I really don't know how to party — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 24, 2019

Friendly and frequent periodic reminder: "making memories" means keeping your naked debauchery in your brain instead of recording yourself on photo or video doing such. — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) October 24, 2019

Stop taking nekkid photos of yourselves, idiots. https://t.co/B4to6POaZa — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 24, 2019

***

