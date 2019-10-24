Democratic Rep. Katie Hill is like a mullet: Business upfront, party in the back. It seems like there’s been quite a bit of party, actually.
The Katie Hill story is not getting less bonkers https://t.co/VVKxgZdGUo
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 24, 2019
It really isn’t:
Redefining 'Mad Libs' pic.twitter.com/R4tQIUL003
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2019
Lots to unpack there. Where to even start?
Well, to be fair, as far as the “Nazi-era tattoo” thing is concerned:
*in her defense, unlike a swastika an Iron Cross isn't technically Nazi symbology. It's widely used in surfer / skateboarder / biker / hot rod culture (there's a lengthy historical explanation for this that I've previously written about)
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 24, 2019
So linking her to neo-Nazism is a hell of a stretch. But the text and photo evidence for the other stuff, well, that won’t be quite as easy to explain away.
This may be a little tricky PR management-wisehttps://t.co/l6KFv1B4JD
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 24, 2019
We honestly don’t know what to excerpt here. The whole thing is just super-weird.
— LetsThinkAboutThis (@AlternateReal15) October 24, 2019
I guess I really don't know how to party
— Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 24, 2019
Friendly and frequent periodic reminder: "making memories" means keeping your naked debauchery in your brain instead of recording yourself on photo or video doing such.
— ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) October 24, 2019
Stop taking nekkid photos of yourselves, idiots. https://t.co/B4to6POaZa
— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 24, 2019
***
Related:
Dem Rep. Katie Hill offers up interesting defense following allegations of sexual relationships with 20-something female staffer and finance director
UH OH: Another day, another RedState scoop on Katie Hill