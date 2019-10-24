And the hits just keep coming for California Dem Rep. Katie Hill.
The latest from our sister publication RedState:
Texts Reveal Concern About Katie Hill Drinking, Missing Flights
— RedState (@RedState) October 24, 2019
According to the texts, she was missing flights allegedly because of her drinking:
"Does anyone find it odd how many flights she’s been missing lately?”https://t.co/p2BdlmjvWa
— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 24, 2019
It’s ugly:
BREAKING: Staff for Democrat Katie Hill allegedly had to remove her from a public event because she was trashed
The campaign staffer Hill allegedly was sexually involved with was concerned that her drinking was preventing her from serving her constituentshttps://t.co/6KU81bayDG
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2019
Read it all here.
***
