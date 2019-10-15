Yesterday, ABC News World Tonight issued a “correction” on Twitter for falsely representing video from an event at a Kentucky gun range as footage of Turkey’s military action in Syria:

What, exactly, gave ABC News the idea that the footage “appeared to be from the Syrian border”? Well, the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy may be able to shed some light on that:

More from Dunleavy:

İbrahim Melih Gökçek, a Turkish politician in President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s governing Justice and Development Party, shared the video on Oct. 9 in a viral tweet to his more than 4 million followers with a caption in Turkish that celebrated bombs being dropped on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, known as the YPG. “How much of the ammunition the U.S. had given to the YPG, would you say, was destroyed in one go?” the tweet said.

Here’s the tweet:

Dunleavy continues:

Aykan Erdemir, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former member of the Turkish Parliament, confirmed the translation with the Washington Examiner. “That is indeed the source of this piece of misinformation,” Erdemir he said. “Melih Gökçek, the former mayor of Ankara, is notorious for being a social media troll, as well as for running disinformation campaigns.” He added, “He was infamous for spending more time trolling on social media than governing Turkey’s capital city as mayor.”

ABC said Monday, “We’ve taken down video that aired on ‘World News Tonight’ Sunday and ‘Good Morning America’ this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy.” It did not explain how they found the false footage and did not respond to the Washington Examiner’s questions about Gökçek’s tweet.

ABC News didn’t respond, huh? Go figure! Guess admitting that you’re cruising Turkish propagandists’ Twitter feeds for Trump-shaming material isn’t a great look.

100% their fault … and they likely will face no long-term consequences for it.

