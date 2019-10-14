As Twitchy told you earlier, ABC News showed stunning footage last night of the “slaughter in Syria.” Just one problem: the footage appeared to be from a 2017 event in Kentucky. Which, as it happens, is not anywhere near Syria.

Well, it would appear that ABC News indeed aired footage completely unrelated to Syria, because World New Tonight has issued a correction:

Oh, you regret the error, do you? Is that all this was? An error? Or another glaringly awful example of journalistic malpractice?

Yep. World News Tonight doesn’t so much regret their “error” as they regret getting busted.

