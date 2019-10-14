As Twitchy told you earlier, ABC News showed stunning footage last night of the “slaughter in Syria.” Just one problem: the footage appeared to be from a 2017 event in Kentucky. Which, as it happens, is not anywhere near Syria.

Here’s ABC News passing off footage from a Kentucky gun range as action from the Turkey/Syria conflict pic.twitter.com/WeaI2XebSE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2019

ABC News broadcasts fake Syria bombing video that's actually from a Kentucky military show in 2017 https://t.co/JtjthNYH5n pic.twitter.com/2TPwBZH4OB — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) October 14, 2019

Well, it would appear that ABC News indeed aired footage completely unrelated to Syria, because World New Tonight has issued a correction:

CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight" Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error. — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 14, 2019

Oh, you regret the error, do you? Is that all this was? An error? Or another glaringly awful example of journalistic malpractice?

You mean after someone found the REAL video from a Kentucky gun range’s website.. 🤯🤯 — SCMom23 🇺🇸 (@beytamover) October 14, 2019

Who/what exactly made ABC News first believe the video “appeared to be from the Syrian border”?https://t.co/wvkae323AR — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 14, 2019

Where did you get the video?

Who decided to run it without vetting the content and source?

Will they be made to get a "Liar, Liar" tattoo on their forehead in order to keep their job? https://t.co/mLG2RD0Aa3 — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) October 14, 2019

This doesn’t answer any questions raised. 1) Who obtained this footage for you? 2) Who edited out the people with cell phones? 3) Why did you think you could get away with this? https://t.co/avSbdf6LHf — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 14, 2019

It speaks volumes that questions weren't raised about its accuracy before they aired it. https://t.co/Ke8x6S7YSe — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 14, 2019

A more accurate @ABC statement would have been "Sorry, we don't verify stuff before we air it on our newscasts if it fits a particular narrative." — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 14, 2019

"CORRECTION: We have removed footage we doctored from an American gun range to make it look like it was Syria immediately after people called us on our fake news. ABC News regrets getting caught." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 14, 2019

Yep. World News Tonight doesn’t so much regret their “error” as they regret getting busted.

You got caught. — Shari Odell (@ShariOdell) October 14, 2019