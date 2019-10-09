With Turkey apparently not taking Donald Trump’s threat to “totally destroy and obliterate” their economy very seriously (their decision to invade Syria and target the Kurds strongly suggests they don’t), it’s time for Trump (he fights!) to get really tough.

Naturally, he opted to go this route instead:

The White House just sent me this statement from @realDonaldTrump on Syria and the Turkish military operation against the Kurds: pic.twitter.com/zav1o8vXxm — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) October 9, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump: "The US does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea. There are no American soldiers in the area…We expect Turkey to abide by all of its commitments, and we continue to monitor the situation closely." https://t.co/IGdZuvdY8I — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) October 9, 2019

Trump statement released by WH says US thinks Turkey’s invasion of Syria is a “bad idea.” pic.twitter.com/0k0QIaZEiL — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 9, 2019

Never let it be said that Donald Trump’s not tough and decisive.

That should do it. https://t.co/rYnHOS78EG — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2019

Oh thats gonna do it https://t.co/28WKwgGO0o — 👻 Bob “Spooky ghost of Bin Laden” Malak 👻 (@bob_malak) October 9, 2019

***

