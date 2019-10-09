Now that Turkey’s promised military offensive against the Kurds in northern Syria has begun, we’re starting to see some responses from Republicans who are angered by President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of the area.

Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted that it’s, “Impossible to understand why @realDonaldTrump is leaving America’s allies to be slaughtered and enabling the return of ISIS”:

And Sen. Lindsey Graham called it “the biggest mistake of his presidency”:

“President Trump will own it”:

The president has suggested he’ll retaliated against Turkey, but we don’t know what exactly would trigger said retaliation:

And:

