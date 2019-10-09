Turkish President Erdogan announced the beginning of military action against the Kurds a few moments ago. Translations via Twitter:

Turkish Armed Forces together with the Syrian National Army against PKK / YPG and Deash terrorist organizations in northern Syria #BarışPınarıHarekatı has started. Our aim is to destroy the terror corridor which is trying to be established on our southern border and to bring peace and peace to the region.

Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri'miz Suriye Milli Ordusu'yla birlikte Suriye'nin kuzeyinde PKK/YPG ve Deaş terör örgütlerine karşı #BarışPınarıHarekatı'nı başlatmıştır. Amacımız güney sınırımızda oluşturulmaya çalışılan terör koridorunu yok etmek ve bölgeye barış ve huzuru getirmektir. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019

With the Operation Spring of Peace, we will eliminate the threat of terrorism towards our country. Thanks to the SAFE ZONE we will establish, we will ensure that Syrian refugees return to their countries. We will protect the territorial integrity of Syria, and free the people of the region from the clutches of terror.

Barış Pınarı Harekatı ile, Ülkemize yönelik terör tehdidini bertaraf edeceğiz.

Oluşturacağımız GÜVENLİ BÖLGE sayesinde Suriyeli sığınmacıların ülkelerine dönmelerini sağlayacağız.

Suriye'nin toprak bütünlüğünü koruyacak, tüm bölge halkını terörün pençesinden kurtaracağız. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019

#BarışPınarıHarekatı ‘S tasks the heroes of our soldiers kissing their foreheads, each of them, and I wish successes to all the local support elements which cooperate with Turkey in this campaign. God help us and get half.

#BarışPınarıHarekatı'nda görev alan kahraman Mehmetçiklerimizin her birini alınlarından öpüyor, kendilerine ve bu harekatta Türkiye'yle birlikte olan tüm yerel destek unsurlarına muvaffakiyetler diliyorum. Allah yar ve yardımcımız olsun. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019

And we’re seeing reports that airstrikes have begun:

BREAKING: A spokesman for Kurdish fighters in northern Syria says Turkish warplanes have started attacking the region. (AP) — WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) October 9, 2019

