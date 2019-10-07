Welcome to Monday, everybody:

What a way to start the week. https://t.co/1N1iWD1FZN — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) October 7, 2019

Donald Trump is tweeting about his Syria policy as it stands today with regard to Turkey and the Kurds:

I was elected on getting out of these ridiculous endless wars, where our great Military functions as a policing operation to the benefit of people who don’t even like the USA. The two most unhappy countries at this move are Russia & China, because they love seeing us bogged….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

….down, watching over a quagmire, & spending big dollars to do so. When I took over, our Military was totally depleted. Now it is stronger than ever before. The endless and ridiculous wars are ENDING! We will be focused on the big picture, knowing we can always go back & BLAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Makes sense.

Don’t think I’ve ever heard a C-in-C defend a withdrawal by noting that we can always just redeploy and start bombing away again https://t.co/XJp1OBlfCx — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 7, 2019

Well, Donald Trump is nothing if not an unconventional president, right? Just in case you weren’t already sold on his brilliant idea to abandon the Kurds, maybe this will convince you:

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

….the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Well, if that doesn’t convince you he knows what he’s doing …

I strongly encourage Twitter to let him keep his verified status. Without it I genuinely would not know what was parody. https://t.co/Ch1DrK2G32 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 7, 2019

what on earth pic.twitter.com/HVceYX9bHf — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 7, 2019

?????? What does this even mean? https://t.co/rvVzaCCffX — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) October 7, 2019

Your guess is as good as anyone’s. But it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

(Erdogan has said he would “drown” the Kurds in Syria—and Turkey’s Defense Minister said they “will be buried in their ditches.”) https://t.co/Ot4VeQ4qYL — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) October 7, 2019

Oh look, he's drawing another red line in the sand that he won't enforce. https://t.co/ap8oQeL9DT — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 7, 2019

Maybe it’s time for Trump to slow down a little bit. Or a lot.