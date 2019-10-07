Welcome to Monday, everybody:

Donald Trump is tweeting about his Syria policy as it stands today with regard to Turkey and the Kurds:

Makes sense.

Well, Donald Trump is nothing if not an unconventional president, right? Just in case you weren’t already sold on his brilliant idea to abandon the Kurds, maybe this will convince you:

Well, if that doesn’t convince you he knows what he’s doing …

Your guess is as good as anyone’s. But it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Maybe it’s time for Trump to slow down a little bit. Or a lot.

