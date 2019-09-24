Now that Donald Trump has authorized the release of the transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president, Democrats hoping for impeachment are shifting gears slightly and putting their eggs in the “whistleblower” basket. But they may have some trouble with that, too.

Andrew Bakaj is a lawyer for Whistleblower Aid, and along with national security defense attorney Mark Zaid, he is representing the whistleblower. But one detail of Bakaj’s background is raising some people’s eyebrows:

Whistleblower is rep'd by former Schumer and HRC staffer. That's a political football.https://t.co/eInrrLfF7M — Forum Non (@ForumNon) September 24, 2019

From Andrew Bakaj’s bio:

Prior to joining the Department of Defense, Andrew was a private practice attorney in Washington, DC and clerked with the Department of Justice. Furthermore, he has Capitol Hill experience having served three United States Senators: Senators Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Charles E. Schumer, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Interesting — dazed and confused (@HalDoherty) September 24, 2019

What a shocker — CMM (@carolfoxlover) September 24, 2019

So shocking.

As I was saying https://t.co/zuKPFmCYdA — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2019

Like, you couldn’t find other lawyers? Really? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2019

Guess not.

"WE CAN'T TRUST THE TRANSCRIPTS." "BUT WE CAN TOTALLY TRUST SOMEONE WHO IS REPRESENTED BY A FORMER STAFFER OF CHUCK SCHUMER AND HILLARY CLINTON!!" — RBe (@RBPundit) September 24, 2019

That’s how it works.

Update:

Huh:

Since weaponizing FEC donor info seems to be all the rage, might as well go ahead and join in on the action with this contribution from Whistleblower Aid co-founder John Tye.https://t.co/sOxTk533p2 pic.twitter.com/k9kkAq8yzz — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) September 24, 2019

Update: