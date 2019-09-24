Now that Donald Trump has authorized the release of the transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president, Democrats hoping for impeachment are shifting gears slightly and putting their eggs in the “whistleblower” basket. But they may have some trouble with that, too.

Andrew Bakaj is a lawyer for Whistleblower Aid, and along with national security defense attorney Mark Zaid, he is representing the whistleblower. But one detail of Bakaj’s background is raising some people’s eyebrows:

From Andrew Bakaj’s bio:

Prior to joining the Department of Defense, Andrew was a private practice attorney in Washington, DC and clerked with the Department of Justice. Furthermore, he has Capitol Hill experience having served three United States Senators: Senators Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Charles E. Schumer, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Trending

So shocking.

Guess not.

That’s how it works.

***

Update:

Huh:

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew BakajChuck SchumerHillary ClintonwhistleblowerWhistleblower Aid