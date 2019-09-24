As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon that he’s authorized the release tomorrow of “the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of [his] phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.” That may have thrown the Democrats for a loop, but they’re nothing if not tenacious, and at least some of them can still hold out hope of a strong case for impeachment.

That does seem to be what’s happening.

Rep. Adam Schiff tweeted that Democrats have been contacted by counsel for the so-called “whistleblower”:

That’s just the sort of thing to keep the Resistance energized.

A hero? Good thing they’re not getting ahead of themselves or anything.

For what it’s worth, here’s Trump deputy comms director Matt Wolking’s take:

Now seems like as good a time as any to proceed with caution.

***

