As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon that he’s authorized the release tomorrow of “the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of [his] phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.” That may have thrown the Democrats for a loop, but they’re nothing if not tenacious, and at least some of them can still hold out hope of a strong case for impeachment.

I know the whistle-blower testimony is important. But releasing the transcript was A MAJOR Democrat request for the last few days. Don't move the goalposts, people pic.twitter.com/6wSeIuAmrD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 24, 2019

Dems will say this is not enough and they want the whistleblower report. https://t.co/QFaEccgSmy — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 24, 2019

That does seem to be what’s happening.

Rep. Adam Schiff tweeted that Democrats have been contacted by counsel for the so-called “whistleblower”:

We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so. We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 24, 2019

That’s just the sort of thing to keep the Resistance energized.

Thank you for keeping your eye on the ball and not falling for the White House BS that the transcript is the issue — otherworlds (@7bestoftimes) September 24, 2019

Very bad news for Donald J. Trump. Excellent news for American democracy. — Pat120 (@Pat120) September 24, 2019

A hero? Good thing they’re not getting ahead of themselves or anything.

For what it’s worth, here’s Trump deputy comms director Matt Wolking’s take:

Schiff confirms House Democrats are in DIRECT CONTACT with the "whistleblower" — confirming it's possible he knew of the complaint prior to being informed by DNI. https://t.co/r9pA09Q9OW https://t.co/D40A8eHuPW — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 24, 2019

Now seems like as good a time as any to proceed with caution.

***

