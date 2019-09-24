With House Democrats reportedly set to formally announce an impeachment inquiry later today, Donald Trump may have just thrown a wrench in their plans:

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Oh.

And here we go… https://t.co/k2ZegIqo7D — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 24, 2019

Here we go.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? https://t.co/kPP59qbxTZ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 24, 2019

IF Democrats go full out on impeachment today and Trump manages to saw the limb off behind them tomorrow…my God. I don't think that will be the case but if it is…. https://t.co/LmT7mmvNtx — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 24, 2019

Stay tuned …

***

Update:

Could this get any crazier? As a matter of fact, yes:

Pelosi doing EVERYTHING she can not to answer a question about impeachment right now. It's amazing. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 24, 2019

I wonder if she saw the Trump tweet… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 24, 2019

Pelosi is doing this interview and she doesn’t even know Trump has announced he is releasing the transcript 😂😂😂 — Meech (@michi83) September 24, 2019

Oh man.

***

Update: