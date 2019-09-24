Well, this is a development, we suppose:

Very solid #Dem House leadership source just confirmed to me that @SpeakerPelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry this afternoon and imply that she herself favors impeachment of @realDonaldTrump. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) September 24, 2019

Imply?

"imply" Profiles In Courage https://t.co/dcUwrodO1o — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 24, 2019

In any event, assuming that this is indeed true, it would seem pretty safe to say that the inmates are now running the Democratic asylum. Nancy Pelosi’s got her work cut out for her.

To be clear, I mean a coup within the democratic party, not that impeaching Trump would be a coup. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 24, 2019

The Democrats should know by now to be careful what they wish for.

This will backfire is such a horrific way. — Gemstone (@Diamondruby246) September 24, 2019